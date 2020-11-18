Marjorie Terrell's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marjorie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
