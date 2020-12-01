Marjorie Testerman's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. in Ellicott City, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marjorie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. website.