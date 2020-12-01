Menu
Marjorie Testerman
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
Marjorie Testerman's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. in Ellicott City, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043
Dec
3
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043
Dec
7
Interment
1:00p.m.
Sterling Cemetery
, Sterling, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
