Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marjorie Zlotnicki
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1939
DIED
December 2, 2020
Marjorie Zlotnicki's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marjorie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.