Of Braddock Hills, age 67, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Loving husband of Martina "Tina" (Valko) Antolik for 47 years.
Treasured father of Stephanie (Scott) Park of Monroeville and Jason (Casey) Antolik of Penn Hills.
Precious grandfather of Cody, Colton, Cheyenne and Jaycie.
Beloved brother of Susan (Bob) Costa and Sandy (Butch) Supowitz.
Brother-in-law of Mark (Janine) Valko.
Brother of Dan, Larry, Stephen and Ernest Antolik.
Mark is also survived by many nieces, nephews and his dear friend Ed (Anne) Wojcik.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Antolik and Elsie Marie (Grubbs) Antolik.
Mark was a 1971 graduate of Swissvale High School and graduated from Ft. Lewis College in Durango,CO. where he attended on a football scholarship. Upon returning to Pittsburgh, he continued playing semi-pro football as a member of both the Pittsburgh Ironmen and the Pittsburgh Wolfpak. Mark retired in 2017 after a 30-year career with Davey Tree Co. as a tree surgeon and foreman. He was a passionate outdoorsman as he loved fishing, hunting, and gardening, but not as much as he loved his family.
Friends are welcome on Friday from 12-3pm and 5-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Mark will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery.
In memory of Mark, a blood donation to Vitalant (412-467-8250 or www.vitalant.org
) would be greatly appreciated or make a donation to the National Forest Foundation, Building 27, Suite 3, Ft. Missoula Rd., Missoula, MT. 59804 (nationalforest.org
)
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.