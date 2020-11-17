Mark Burek's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mark in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton website.
Published by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton on Nov. 17, 2020.
