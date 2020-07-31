Mark Christensen



On Saturday, July 25th 2020, Mark R Christensen, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 57. Mark was born in Salt Lake City to Carol and Reed Christensen. He attended Utah State University and had a career as a network administrator. He met his wife, Allison, at USU. They were married for 32 years. Together they raised two children, Amanda and Michael.



Mark had a passion for computers and gaming. Mark could often be found fixing the computers of friends, family, and neighbors. Besides computers, Mark was the type of person who could fix anything: plumbing, sprinklers, cars, appliances; you name it and he could fix it. Mark was also an avid music lover of every genre, and he would spend hours listening to just about anything. His favorites included Depeche Mode, The Alan Parsons Project, and Shania Twain. Mark was well known for his typical dad, roll-your-eyes sense of humor, and his love of Mountain Dew.







Mark was courageous and fought the fight of a lifetime against many diseases and ailments. His family is so grateful he has returned home to a loving Heavenly Father and is finally free from his mortal suffering.







Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Reed and Carol Christensen. He is survived by his wife, Allison, his two children, Amanda and Michael, and several beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.







Due to COVID-19, a small, private memorial service was held. Donations can be sent to the family at the America First Mark Christensen Memorial Account or Venmo to @Allison-Christensen-6.









Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.