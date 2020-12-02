Menu
Mark Foley
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1931
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Special Olympics
Mark Foley's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home in Brighton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mark in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home website.

Published by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St., Brighton, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home
Dina Dellamano
December 1, 2020