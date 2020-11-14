Menu
Mark Henry
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1952
DIED
November 12, 2020
Mark Henry's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA .

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary Baptist Church, Greensburg, LA
12882 Highway 43, Greensburg, Louisiana 70441
Nov
21
Committal
2:30p.m.
Rocky Hill AME Church Cemetery, Amite CIty
151 Rocky Hill Road, Amite City, Louisiana 70422
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
