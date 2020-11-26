Mark Jones's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Family Funeral Home in Elmira, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mark in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker Family Funeral Home website.
Published by Baker Family Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
