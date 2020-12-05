Mark Largent's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mark in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home website.
Published by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
