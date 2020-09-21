McQuillen,

Age 65, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after complications due to a stroke. Loving father of Megan (Albert) Oxenreiter and Patrick McQuillen; Loving brother of Christine (Randy) Castriota, Jennifer McQuillen, Sheila (Jim) McAllister, the late Michael (Carol, surviving) McQuillen, Peter McQuillen, and Timothy McQuillen; beloved son of the late Albert and Joann McQuillen. Mark was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mark graduated from Upper St. Clair High School in 1974 and the University of Dayton in 1978. He was the president and owner of Servsteel, Inc, started by his father in 1982. Mark will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity towards others, and love of family. He will be truly missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome to 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Wednesday 3-8PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10:30AM at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Mark McQuillen to one's favorite charity.



