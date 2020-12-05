Menu
Mark Metzler
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1959
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
Girard High School
Mark Metzler's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edder Funeral Home in Girard, PA .

Published by Edder Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dear Laura, I offer my deepest sympathy and am praying for you and your family during this time of grief. May your memories bring you comfort and peace as you celebrate a life well-lived.
Craig J Heuser
December 5, 2020