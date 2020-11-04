Mark Sargent Parrish passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. He was a gentle giant of a man with a kind and compassionate heart to match.
Mark was born July 6, 1956 to James G. and Elma Sargent Parrish and grew up in Centerville, Utah. His unique place in this life became evident in his early years. When Mark was 4 years old, his mother passed away and his dad married Grace Riches. She stepped in and with love and compassion helped Mark become the kind and accepting person he was. Throughout his life, Mark always showed unconditional love and acceptance for everyone he met.
Mark participated in the Special Education Programs at Bountiful Jr. High and Viewmont High School. He made lifelong friends at school and could remember everyone's name and the kind of car they drove 40 years later. He was blessed to have the football team take him under their wing and watch out for him when other students were not as kind and understanding as they should have been.
Mark worked at a variety of jobs including Smoot Dairy, Pineae Green House and Kingston Farms. He found the perfect job when he was hired as a Courtesy Clerk at Dick's Market in Centerville. He spent 18 years helping people with their groceries and becoming friends with everyone he met.
Mark was also involved with the Special Needs Mutual of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had major roles in many of their productions and activities. This is where he met the love of his life, LeeAnn Cummings. They were married in the Bountiful Temple on June 10, 2000. Together, they continued making friends, enjoying the simple things of life, and sharing their special spirits wherever they could. They loved their annual trips to Snowbird. They were the best of friends.
Mark had an uncanny memory. He always remembered names, places and dates. It was not uncommon for his friends and relatives to receive a text message from Mark on a birthday, anniversary or holiday.
Mark is survived by his wife, LeeAnn; sister, Patty Friend; brothers Norm (Kaye) and Doug (Charlotte) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kaye.
We would like to thank the staff at North Canyon Care Center and Atlas Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Mark.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be at the same location Friday, November 6 at 11:00, with a viewing prior, from 9:30-10:30 am.
Services will be streamed on FacebookLive @ https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.