Age 62, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Loving father of Tasha Perkins (Robert DeBlaker); caring grandfather of Zane, Sarah and the late Hannah DeBlaker; treasured son of Roberta Perkins and the late Jan Perkins; cherished brother of Bruce Perkins, Jan Robert (Tammy) Perkins and their daughter, Penelope Perkins, and Jon (Michelle) Perkins and their children April, Destiny and Jeremy Perkins; nephew of Wayne (Dottie) Morris and Jim (Lauren) Morris. Services and Interment private.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.