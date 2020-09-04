Menu
Mark Lee Perkins
DIED
September 1, 2020
Age 62, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Loving father of Tasha Perkins (Robert DeBlaker); caring grandfather of Zane, Sarah and the late Hannah DeBlaker; treasured son of Roberta Perkins and the late Jan Perkins; cherished brother of Bruce Perkins, Jan Robert (Tammy) Perkins and their daughter, Penelope Perkins, and Jon (Michelle) Perkins and their children April, Destiny and Jeremy Perkins; nephew of Wayne (Dottie) Morris and Jim (Lauren) Morris. Services and Interment private.
