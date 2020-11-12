Menu
Mark Rotti
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1957
DIED
November 5, 2020
Mark Rotti's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .

Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Pup I can’t tell you how much I love you! Thank you for never giving up on Lee and I, and being the BEST father a girl can ask for. You taught me so much! I promise to keep our memories alive. Just promise to watch over me forever!
-Angie Baby-
Angela rotti
Daughter
November 11, 2020
Markie had a big heart and smile to match. He loved his family dearly. May you rest peacefully. Love Barbara
Barbara Person-Tersigni
Friend
November 11, 2020
Rest in Peace brother Mark. You were a good man.
Gary Sanborn
Family
November 11, 2020
RIP mark...and know your daughters loved you.
C a Tarbell
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020