Mark J. Schnupp, 90, of Manor, passed away on September 13, 2020 at Hempfield Manor. He was born on November 27, 1929 in Jeannette, PA, to Mark and Margaret (Yoscak) Schnupp. Upon graduating high school, he began his life-long career as a truck driver, which he enjoyed greatly. He honorably served in the US Navy during the Korean war, and following his military service, continued working as a truck driver until his retirement. He loved traveling with his wife Gail, and especially enjoyed the many cruises they embarked on. Mark was an avid history buff and could often be found reading the newspaper front to back. He was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Polish White Eagle in Jeannette, and the Claridge American Legion for over 60 years. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gail (Eaton) Schnupp; and sister, Dorothy Kreske. He is survived by his loving daughters, Lynda (Tom) Zeminski, Karen (Dino) Bruno, Lori (Steve) Shaffer, Lisa (Kevin Accettulla) Schunk, and Kristy (Mike) Hall; grandchildren, Heather (Jack) Kerrigan, Tommy (Loni) Zeminski, Matt (Kathleen) Bruno, Michael (Kristalyn) Bruno, Dan (Amber) Shaffer, Dylan Shaffer, Brandon Schunk, and Mark Schunk; great-grandchildren, Madison and Jackson Kerrigan, Maria, Nina and Veda Bruno, and Juliet Shaffer; two brothers, William (the late Carol) Schnupp and Paul Schnupp; sister, Nina (the late Ray) Reidmiller; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Ascension Church in Jeannette, with Fr. Alvin B. Aberion officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette, PA 15644.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.