Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mark States
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1945
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
US Air Force
Mark States's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mark in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Mark was such a nice man that I've known for years. I'm really going to miss him. There isn't many left like Mark he'd help anybody. Fly high my friend until we meet again.
Chris & Chuck
November 28, 2020
Kim and Rick,
So sorry to hear about Rick's dad passing away. Don and I and the rest of our family will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers. If there is anything you need,please dont hesitate to call or text. Bonnie Byerly and Family.
Bonnie Buerly
Family
November 28, 2020
Just a wonderful and kind person. I remember him from the days I worked for GE. He was one of the few people that we trusted when he diagnosed an AC or Refrigeration problem. God bless you! You will certainly be missed! RIP Mark!
Terry Narvey
Friend
November 27, 2020