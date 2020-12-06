Menu
Mark Wertman
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1954
DIED
December 1, 2020
Mark Wertman's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spencer T Videon Funeral Home Inc in Upper Darby, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spencer T Videon Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Spencer T Videon Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
626 Baily Road, Yeadon, Pennsylvania 19050
Funeral services provided by:
Spencer T Videon Funeral Home Inc
