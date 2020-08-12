Our loving father, grandfather and brother Mark Joseph Williams passed away on August 8, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.



Mark was born on December 7, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Tomas Jr Williams and Jannette Winkler. Mark grew up in Centerville where he worked on Williams Dairy in his youth and continued to help on the farm through out his life until the farm sold.



He graduated from Viewmont High School in Bountiful.



By the age of 19 he started his career as a truck driver and worked with Metro Oil and later in life he worked Morgro Chemical Company, where was also a manger.



He married Karen Morrison on October 27, 1979 in South Jordan, Utah. They had one son Jake Williams, they later divorced, but remained friends.



Mark loved working on cars, so it was natural for him to go to Mechanic School, where he became an ASE Certified Mechanic.



In 2003 he returned to his love of truck driving and worked with Andrus Transportation in St. George. He was a dedicated worker until he was no longer able to work.



Mark was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, especially with his son. Mark was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be dearly missed.



Mark is survived by his ex-wife Karen Morrison, his son Jake (Nichole) Williams, three grandchildren – Seth, Wesley, and Sarina. Also survived by his siblings: Steve (Loni) Williams, Jim (Jill) Williams, Debbie (Steve) Weese, Carol (Gordon) Carter, Christine (Richard) Leahosky and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.



Mark's wishes were to be cremated a Celebration of Life will held at a later date. Service information coming soon.





