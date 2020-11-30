Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Markese Dortch
2005 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 2005
DIED
November 1, 2020
Markese Dortch's passing at the age of 15 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor in Benton Harbor, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Markese in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Blue Roof Church
3084 Niles Rd,, St Joseph, Michigan 49085
Funeral services provided by:
Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.