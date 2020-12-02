Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Markie Gunter
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1954
DIED
November 30, 2020
Markie Gunter's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blizzard Funeral Home in Wagener, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Markie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blizzard Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Blizzard Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Blizzard Funeral Home Chapel
163 Main Street South, Wagener, South Carolina 29164
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rocky Grove Baptist Church
332 Rocky Grove Road, Salley, South Carolina 29137
Funeral services provided by:
Blizzard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.