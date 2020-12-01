Menu
Markus Selvidge
1967 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1967
DIED
July 22, 2020
Markus Selvidge's passing at the age of 52 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida in Oneida, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
25
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
West-Murley Funeral Home
18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, Tennessee 37841
Funeral services provided by:
West-Murley Funeral Home - Oneida
