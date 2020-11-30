Menu
Marla Scarpitti
1953 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1953
DIED
November 22, 2020
Marla Scarpitti's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. in Akron, OH .

Published by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
We offer our condolences to the Scarpitti family on their loss. May she R.I.P.
Pat & Sarah DiLullo
Patrick DiLullo
Friend
November 30, 2020

Grief can be so hard but our special memories help us cope. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time. Jeremiah 29:11,12
-PJ
PJ
November 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lisa Konic
Friend
November 30, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Marla's passing. She was so pretty and had such a wonderful smile. She was part of the old Annabelle's crowd and always brought charm and beauty to the house. Deepest condolences to the Scarpitti family and to all of Marla's many friends?

Jack Eldridge, Munroe Falls
John F. Eldridge
Friend
November 29, 2020