Marlena Cotton
1980 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1980
DIED
November 18, 2020
Marlena Cotton's passing at the age of 40 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70811
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70811
Dec
5
Committal
2:30p.m.
Winnfield Memorial Park
7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70811
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
