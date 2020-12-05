Marlene Baer's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lofland Funeral Home - Milford in Milford, DE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lofland Funeral Home - Milford website.
Published by Lofland Funeral Home - Milford on Dec. 5, 2020.
