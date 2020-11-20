Marlene Brundage's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. in Wellsboro, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. website.