Marlene Brundage
1945 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1945
DIED
November 18, 2020
Marlene Brundage's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. in Wellsboro, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901
Nov
23
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901
Nov
23
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Tioga County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
