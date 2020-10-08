Marlene R. Daniels



1935 ~ 2020







Marlene R. Daniels passed peacefully into the arms of her loving husband and heavenly family on October 6, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1935 in Antioch, California to Merlin Hugh and Viola Grace Roche. Marlene loved her home state of California, where she was raised with her sister Gloria, and always considered it her home.







All of Marlene's early schooling was spent in Antioch, CA. In 1953, Marlene graduated from Antioch High School. She moved to Provo, UT in 1955 where she attended Brigham Young University. She graduated on June 5, 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education and Office Management. Later that same day she was sealed to her eternal companion, M. Dean Daniels, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they returned to Northern California and later settled in Pleasanton, California where they raised their four children. Marlene remained in California until she moved to Utah to be near her family in her later years.







Marlene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of our Savior and from an early age had a desire to have a family and raise them up to be examples to the Lord. She taught them by her example. She served faithfully and diligently throughout her life in many Ward and Stake callings. She especially enjoyed her many years serving in the Oakland, California Mission Office.







Marlene lived a long and wonderful life. She was quiet, kind, hardworking and very talented. She was a wonderful seamstress and crafter. She was happiest when she was working with her hands. In her later years Marlene passed time sewing 100's of baby quilts that were donated to local hospitals, the Linus Project and to orphanages in Mexico. She wanted to make sure every newborn baby had a warm and clean blanket. Another favorite pastime was shopping. She was very generous and found joy in shopping and giving her finds to her children and grandchildren. She also loved to garden, enjoyed traveling around the world with her father, sister and children, and was an avid BYU sports fan. She will lovingly be remembered by her grandchildren for her famous brownie sundaes.







Marlene loved her family unconditionally. She was their biggest fan and made every effort to attend their endless sporting and other activities, hosted fun sleepovers and would frequently drive from California to make sure she was there to celebrate special occasions. She was the best grandma ever!







Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dean, her parents and her sister Gloria Faerber Francis. She is survived by her children, Kent (Teisha), Gary (Brooke), Alan (Misty), Karen (Zach) Sparks, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandson.







The family wishes to thank the staff at Spring Gardens in Lindon for their loving care over the past three years. We would also like to thank City Creek Post Acute facility for their kindness and compassion during her final few days.







Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Bothwell Valley View Cemetery, Bothwell, Utah. Friends may visit with family Saturday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St. Kaysville, Utah.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.