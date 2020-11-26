Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marlene Fellows
1941 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1941
DIED
November 22, 2020
Marlene Fellows's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Funeral Home in Preston, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Webb Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E, Preston, ID 83263
Nov
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E, Preston, ID 83263
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E, Preston, ID 83263
Funeral services provided by:
Webb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.