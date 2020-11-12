Menu
Marlene Klemm
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1938
DIED
November 9, 2020
Marlene Klemm's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Marlene was a special lady. She was a dear friend to my aunt Pat Rose. God's Peace be with all of her family.
mary McDonell
November 12, 2020
My deepest and most sincere sympathies and condolences on the loss of Marlene. She was an inspiration and such a Godly woman who was always there when needed. She was such a pillar of Mountain of the Lord Lutheran Church and will always be remembered fondly by all of us who had the privilege to know and love her.
Wayne Waldhart
Friend
November 12, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to my cousins and their family. Aunt Marlene was a wonderful Aunt and Godmother. Very loving and giving person. Sending hugs.❤
Janell Tryba
Family
November 11, 2020