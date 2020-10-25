Marlene L. (DePastino) Mort, 82, of Trafford, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.



She was born on January 21, 1938 in Wilkinsburg, PA, to the late Francis and Loretta (McMahon) DePastino.



We lost a kind, loving soul. She was a member of Level Green Presbyterian Church. She loved spending time with her beloved family, and enjoyed cooking, traveling, sewing, her church, and watching Pittsburgh sports teams.



Marlene will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Mort; children, Diane (Ronald) Wilson, Darlene (Greg) Daverio, Laura (Brian) Saunders, and James (Lauren) Mort; sister, Carolyn Capalongo and many nieces and nephews; Marlene cherished her grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Laura, Christopher, Rachel, Brianne, Ally, Keturah, and Luke.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brothers, Ronald and Allan DePastino.



Respecting the family's wishes, services, and burial in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Dr., Trafford, PA 15085. Please write "Marlene Mort" on check memo line.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.