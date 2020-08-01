A longtime resident of Munhall, recently of Locust Grove Personal and Memory Care home, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.



Marlene was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Andrew and Helen (Orosz) Morvay.



She is survived by her cousin and best friend, Carol Fenyus, along with many other cousins and friends.



Marlene retired from Verizon's downtown office as a technical drafting person after 32 years of service. She enjoyed life to the fullest with her loving circle of friends. Marlene delighted in polka dancing, bowling and visiting casinos both near and far. She was an avid fan and season ticket holder for many years of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers football team. Marlene also was talented in the kitchen as she was renowned by family and friends as a gourmet cook. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cathedral and loved to participate in social events at the Cathedral, as well as other local churches.



Friends are welcome on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.



Divine Liturgy will be in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, Munhall, on Monday at 10 a.m.



Marlene will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.