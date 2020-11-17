Menu
Marlene Parry
1956 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1956
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake Temple
Marlene Parry's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Funeral Home in Preston, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb Funeral Home website.

Published by Webb Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Lewiston 3rd Ward LDS Chapel
10 South 1600 West, Lewiston, Utah 84320
Funeral services provided by:
Webb Funeral Home
