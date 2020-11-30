Marlene Schmidt's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory website.