Marlene Schurr
1942 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1942
DIED
November 28, 2020
Marlene Schurr's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Simkins Funeral Home in Morton Grove, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Simkins Funeral Home website.

Published by Simkins Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster St, Morton Grove, Illinois 60053
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
December 1, 2020