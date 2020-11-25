Menu
Marlinda Tucker
1941 - 2020
March 31, 1941
November 22, 2020
Marlinda Tucker's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville in Summerville, GA .

Published by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville on Nov. 25, 2020.
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
9564 County Road 41, Gaylesville, Alabama 35973
Funeral services provided by:
Mason Funeral Home - Summerville
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mason Funeral Home
November 25, 2020