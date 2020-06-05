Marlo Curtis BrotzmanJune 19, 1958 ~ June 5, 2020Marlo Curtis Brotzman, 61, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home.He was born June 19, 1958 in Nampa, Idaho to George and Amelia Hartwig Brotzman. He graduated from Clearfield High School.On November 13, 1998, Marlo married Laura Lee Brande in Clinton, Utah. The marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.His employment included Hill Air Force Base, Advanced Lock, Circle Industries and ATK.Marlo was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as 1st Counselor in the High Priest group.He entertained as "Santa Claus". He loved to fix small engines, buy and sell various items, making people laugh and scaring people as well. He loved to be with his family, had a great love for everyone and was a fantastic cook.Marlo is survived by his wife, Laura; their children, Angela Brotzman (Travis) Price, Alan Kirkham, and Gregory (Tiffany Barth) Kirkham; grandchildren, Kendrick K., Cohen, Kate, Caydence and Sylas; and one sister, Sharron Brotzman (Gary) Mott. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, George, Clarence, Paul and Allen Brotzman.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Clinton City Cemetery, 750 West 800 North. A viewing will be held for family and friends on Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.