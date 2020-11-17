Menu
Marlyn Covert
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1947
DIED
November 14, 2020
Marlyn Covert's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane in Hurricane, WV .

Published by Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane, West Virginia 25526
Funeral services provided by:
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
