Marquel Parker
1989 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1989
DIED
November 20, 2020
Marquel Parker's passing at the age of 31 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home in Columbia, SC .

Published by Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29203
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29229
Funeral services provided by:
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
