Marquel Parker's passing at the age of 31 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home in Columbia, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Marquel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home website.
Published by Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
