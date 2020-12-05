Menu
Marquise Nunn
2001 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 2001
DIED
November 20, 2020
Marquise Nunn's passing at the age of 19 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eastside Funeral Home Llc in Birmingham, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Eastside Funeral Home Woodlawn
5523 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35212
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Eastside Funeral Home Woodlawn
5523 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35212
