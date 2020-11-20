Menu
Marshall Grooms
1949 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1949
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Marshall Grooms's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard Boles Funeral Service website.

Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery
, Laurel Hill, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
