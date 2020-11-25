Marshall C. Kelley passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, November 20, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Marshall was born in Dundee, IL just outside of Chicago on July 2, 1922 to Betty and Arthur Kelley. Marshall was the oldest of three children with sister Betty Ann (deceased) and sister Mary (deceased). They lived in the Chicago area until he was 11 when his family moved to San Jose, CA as his father became a professor at San Jose State University. When Marshall was 18 he joined the Army Air Corps and was posted to Great Britain and Italy during World War II where he was a pilot and navigator. He graduated from Stanford University with an MBA with an emphasis in Finance. He was recalled into the Korean War. After the war he met and fell in love with Lloydora (Lee) Pickings. They were married December 18, 1948 in San Jose, California until her death November 23, 2016. Marshall took a position with the Federal Government and he and Lee then lived in Japan, Munich, Germany and Livorno, Italy.



When they were living in Munich, Germany, they adopted their first two sons David (1957) and Paul (1958). Several years later, they adopted John (1964) in Italy. Marshall loved his sons and was a devoted father to them. He shared his love of cultures, travel, food, learning, sports (baseball, football and the Olympics), the outdoors, music, plays and the arts. Marshall loved to travel and see the world and learn about people and their cultures. He passed this tradition and love to his sons and their families. He would create elaborate vacations each year whether living in Europe or the United States. All of these vacations included road trips that would last 3 to 4 weeks. The vacations often included travel through several countries in Europe or many states in the US. He was a devoted husband and father. His family came first.



In 1962, while living in Italy, Marshall and Lee decided to join the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Marshall and Lee were baptized in the Mediterranean Sea. He refused to accept the Priesthood until all male members could obtain it. He taught his family that all of us are equal and no one is above another. Four years later in 1966 they decided to move back to the United States where they settled in Laurel, MD and in 1973, moved to Alexandria, VA. In 1982 he retired from government service. In 1990, they moved to Bountiful, Utah where they purchased a home large enough to entertain family mostly grandchildren and friends.



Marshall loved life and people and took advantage of every moment being an opportunity to learn, grow and develop as a human being. He was an avid reader, writer and explorer. His greatest achievement was passing along his passion for living to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved religion and held strong to his beliefs and his love of Jesus Christ. He held closely to Christ's example of how to live and treat one another.



He is survived by one sister-in-law, Pat Riemer, his adopted 3 sons, David (Lorraine-deceased), Paul (deceased) (Jalyn) and John (Elana). Marshall is predeceased by his son Paul. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandkids.



A grave site ceremony will be at held at Lakeview Cemetery 1640 Lakeview Dr. on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The service will be streamed on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.