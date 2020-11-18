Martha Arbogast's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home in Orlando, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home website.
Published by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.