Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha Brown
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1940
DIED
November 15, 2020
Martha Brown's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hite Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hite Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Committal
1:00p.m.
Danville National Cemetery
1900 East Main Street, Danville, Illinois 61832
Funeral services provided by:
Hite Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
Some photos from my photo collection
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
Martha, husband Edward Sr., sons Edward Jr. and Eldred (c. 1981)
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
Martha with her two sons (c. 1984)
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020
This photo was taken in 1997.
Eldred Brown
Son
November 18, 2020