Martha Conkey
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1946
DIED
November 8, 2020
Martha Conkey's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

Published by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jerry Spears Funeral Home
2693 W Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jerry Spears Funeral Home
2693 W Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204
Funeral services provided by:
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
