Martha Coulon
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1932
DIED
October 16, 2020
Martha Coulon's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeAngelo Funeral Home in Washington, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave., Washington, Pennsylvania 15301
Oct
20
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave., Washington, Pennsylvania 15301
Oct
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church
320 Henderson Ave., Washington, Pennsylvania 15301
Funeral services provided by:
DeAngelo Funeral Home
