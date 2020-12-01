Menu
Martha Cropp
1951 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1951
DIED
November 28, 2020
Martha Cropp's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Clarksburg, WV .

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Davis Funeral Home
December 1, 2020