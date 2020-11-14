Martha Dove's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place in Mechanicsburg, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place website.
Published by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place on Nov. 14, 2020.
