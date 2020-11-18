Martha Dunkerly's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga in Cayuga, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Martha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga website.
Published by DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga on Nov. 18, 2020.
