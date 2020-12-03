Menu
Martha Erdman
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1937
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
American Legion
Martha Erdman's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 30, 2020

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Edder Funeral Home website.

Published by Edder Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Cemetery
Church St, Girard, Pennsylvania
Edder Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of Martha's death. I worked with Martha and Rain for many years at the tannery. She was a hard worker and a joy to be around. Games of euchre at lunch and on breaks were always fun. To me Martha will be remembered as a gentle kind hearted, fun loving woman. Rain ,you have my sincerest sympathy.
Phil Ryan
Friend
December 2, 2020