Martha George
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1924
DIED
November 17, 2020
Martha George's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Funeral Home in Reading, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harris Funeral Home website.

Published by Harris Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
436 So. 7th Street
Nov
23
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
436 So. 7th Street
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
A very beautiful soul.
Michael McSteelton
Friend
November 21, 2020